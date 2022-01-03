Jason (Jingsheng) Cong, UCLA’s Volgenau Professor for Engineering Excellence and a distinguished professor of computer science, electrical and computer engineering, has received the 2022 Robert N. Noyce medal from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in recognition of his contributions to the microelectronics industry. The institute is the world’s largest professional technical society.

Cong’s research interests have centered on the design of integrated circuits for major improvements in speed, energy efficiency, customizable applications, scalability and quantum computing. Cong received the medal for his “fundamental contributions to electronic design automation and FPGA (field programmable gate array) design methods,” according to the institute’s website.

First awarded in 2000, the medal is named after Noyce, who co-invented the integrated circuit and co-founded Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel.

Cong is the director of the UCLA Center for Domain-Specific Computing and leads the VLSI architecture, synthesis and technology laboratory at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. At the engineering school, Cong has supervised more than 40 Ph.D. graduates, many of whom now lead their own research labs at top computer science schools or hold research and development leadership positions in the microelectronics industry.