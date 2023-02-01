Jeffrey Inaba, adjunct professor of architecture and urban design at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, and his Brooklyn- and Los Angeles-based practice Inaba Williams Architecture, are among the winners of Architects Newspaper’s 2022 Best of Design Awards.

Inaba William Architecture’s Brooklyn Biomedical Lab notched a win in the Healthcare Interiors category. Inaba and colleagues are among 43 winners in this year’s awards series.

With Brooklyn Biomedical Lab, the designers started from a grounding question: Do science-centered workplaces have to be standardized and uniform? Might labs governed by extremely regulated processes, equipment and mechanical systems benefit from mixing it up a little with simple elements like daylight?

Inaba co-founded Inaba Williams Architecture with Darien Williams and their clients and projects include Red Bull Music Academy, YouTube, Whitney Museum of American Art, BMW/MINI, New Museum, Van Alen Institute and Public Art Norway.

