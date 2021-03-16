The architecture firm of Jeffrey Inaba, associate adjunct professor of architecture and urban design, has composed a children’s playroom in New York City, drawing on colorful architecture and abstracted, geometric shapes. Inaba Williams Architects, which was co-founded by Inaba, created the play space in Cast Iron House, a luxury condominium building in Tribeca.

The architects created a minimalist, yet highly efficient and varied interior to support the children’s and parents’ needs within a domestic environment. The design appears simple but is created with great attention to detail. Spanning some 60 square meters, the interior occupies a floorplan that is subdivided into zones by the use of block colors. There’s an area for remote learning and a part where abstracted structures create tunnels and configurations that encourage gross motor skill development play. Storage and seating nooks are also included.

Inaba is interested in the knowledge that’s gained from the profession of architecture — especially ideas about urbanism, typology and building technologies. His firm is based in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, and its clients include Red Bull Music Academy, YouTube, Whitney Museum of American Art, BMW/MINI, New Museum, Van Alen Institute and Public Art Norway. Inaba also enjoys writing and editing. He’s the author of “Adaptation: Architecture, Technology and the City” and “World of Giving.” For 10 years he served as the features editor of Volume magazine, and he has edited numerous publications about design, cities and technology.