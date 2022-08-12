Jessica Gipson, professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been appointed director of the Bixby Center on Population and Reproductive Health and the Fred H. Bixby Professor of Population and Reproductive Health Science.

Gipson’s research addresses the effects of sociocultural and political contexts on sexual and reproductive behavior and health outcomes in the United States and globally.

“My goals are to facilitate cross-campus, interdisciplinary collaborations in the area of sexual and reproductive health, to enhance and uplift the work of our faculty, staff, and students as they engage in research, practice, and advocacy efforts, and to support the critical work of on-the-ground reproductive justice organizations in providing reproductive health care and ensuring reproductive rights,” said Gipson, who employs mixed-methods research techniques to assess the ways in which individuals’ and couples’ access to sexual and reproductive health information and services may be inhibited.

Gipson’s appointment began on July 1.

Read the news release about Gipson becoming director of the Bixby Center.