Jessica Harris, assistant professor of education, has received the Early Career Award from the Association for the Study of Higher Education. Harris is honored for her overall body of work at UCLA and previously at the University of Kansas. Her research focuses on multiraciality in higher education, the study of campus sexual assault, and interrogating the misuse of theory in higher education research and practice.

“I feel humbled in receiving this award, and I am so grateful for all my mentors that continue to support my professional trajectory,” Harris said. “I am also so indebted to the students I work with who push me daily to do better and think outside of the box.”

Christina Christie, interim dean of the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, added: “Professor Harris is an outstanding scholar who has already made significant contributions to education though her scholarship and teaching and mentoring. We are thrilled that she has received this well-deserved recognition and honor.”

Harris’ work explores the experiences of multiracial students, staff and faculty, interrogating the ways in which race and racism emerge across various higher education contexts.

Earlier this year, Harris received the American Educational Research Association’s Scholars of Color Early Career Contribution Award, in recognition of how her research has contributed to a better understanding of issues that disproportionately affect racially minoritized populations in education.

Harris is the co-editor of “Intersections of Identity and Sexual Violence on Campus: Centering Minoritized Students’ Experiences.” The book is an exploration of how the violent history of U.S. colonization continues to influence minoritized students’ contemporary experiences with campus sexual violence.