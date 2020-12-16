Jia-Ming Liu, associate dean for academic personnel at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering, has been named a 2020 Yushan Scholar by the Taiwan Ministry of Education. Liu, a native of Taiwan, is one of 43 international scholars to receive the award, which supports a three-month-per-year exchange program for three years to teach and conduct research at the National Chung Hsing University in Taichung, Taiwan.

At the university, Liu will continue his existing research in ultrafast lasers, laser dynamics, nanophotonic imaging, neurophotonics, optical wave propagation and chaotic communications.

Named after the tallest mountain in Taiwan, the Yushan Scholarship, or “Mount Jade Scholarship,” is the highest honor given by the Taiwan Ministry of Education. Established in 2018, the program recruits top international scholars to teach at various Taiwan universities and colleges in an effort to expand Taiwan’s academic environment and enhance its international influence.

Yushan Scholars must meet one of the following criteria: They must have an established international academic reputation or cutting-edge expertise in a core technology, be a recipient of highly recognized awards, or be an outstanding contributor to their area of academic expertise in the past five years. Candidates are nominated by national universities and selected through public review and competition.

Liu previously served on the UCLA Academic Senate’s Council on Academic Personnel. He is a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the American Physical Society, the Optical Society of America and the Guggenheim Foundation.