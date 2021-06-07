Jianwei “John” Miao, UCLA professor of physics and astronomy, has received the Innovation in Materials Characterization Award from the Materials Research Society. He was recognized for his work on coherent diffractive imaging and atomic electron tomography.

At the society’s virtual spring meeting and exhibit in April, Miao illustrated the basic principle and broad application of coherent diffractive imaging. He also presented atomic electron tomography for 3D structure determination of crystal defects and amorphous materials at the single atomic level.

Miao, a member of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA, is the deputy director of STROBE, a National Science Foundation center focused on pushing the boundaries of imaging science capabilities and technologies.

Miao’s research interests lie in the interplay of physics, materials science, nanoscience and biology. He has developed groundbreaking physical methods for high-resolution 3D imaging of nanoscale materials and biological specimens. He created coherent diffraction imaging, a lensless imaging technique that is under rapid development worldwide. Recently, he developed atomic electron tomography for 3D structure determination of crystal defects and disordered systems at the single-atom level. Using advanced electron microscopies, X-ray free electron lasers, high harmonic generation and synchrotron radiation, his group will continue to push the frontiers of high-resolution 3D X-ray and electron imaging and to pursue their applications in the physical and biological sciences.