Dr. O. Joe Hines, interim chair of the surgery department and UCLA’s Robert and Kelly Day Professor of General Surgery, was selected as the 2022 Sherman M. Mellinkoff Faculty Award recipient. The award, which recognizes physicians who establish close doctor-patient relationships of high ethical standards, is considered by faculty to be the highest honor from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Hines, who is also chair of the American Board of Surgery and president of the American Pancreatic Association, trained in general surgery at UCLA and joined the faculty in 1997. At UCLA, he has received the department’s Golden Scalpel Award for teaching excellence 12 times and the UCLA School of Medicine Award for Excellence in Education.

His research has focused on angiogenesis, cytokines and pancreatic carcinogenesis, including the role of diet in modulating these processes. He served on the NIH Center for Scientific Review’s committee on tumor progression and metastasis. Hines was awarded the American College of Surgeons traveling fellowship to Germany in 2005 and was named a James IV Traveling Fellow in 2011.