Joseph Loo, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCLA, has received the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for outstanding achievements in mass spectrometry.

Loo, the faculty director of the UCLA Mass Spectrometry and Proteomics Technology Center, is an expert in the mass spectrometry characterization of proteins, protein complexes and their post-translational modifications. His group uses and develops new mass spectrometry and proteomics strategies — including top-down MS, native MS, ion mobility MS and label-free quantification methods — to characterize proteins and protein complexes (and their proteoforms) and for the elucidation of protein biomarkers to aid human health studies.

Loo, a professor in the department of biological chemistry in the David Geffen School of Medicine, is a member of the UCLA–Department of Energy Institute for Genomics and Proteomics, the UCLA Molecular Biology Institute and the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. He has published more than 330 papers and book chapters, and is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry, published jointly by the American Chemical Society and the American Society for Mass Spectrometry.

Each year, the Eastern Analytical Symposium honors analytical chemists who have distinguished career achievements. The award recipients have advanced their fields with superior work in developing theory, techniques or instrumentation.

The Eastern Analytical Symposium Award ceremony will be held Nov. 15 to 17 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton Conference Center in Plainsboro, New Jersey.