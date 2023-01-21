Joshua Javier Guzmán, assistant professor of gender studies in the UCLA College, has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to support his new book.

“Brown Exposures: Queer Photography and the Literary Aperture,” investigates experimental Latinx and queer punk photography and writing produced between 1979–95 in the context of the Reagan years, the AIDS crisis, and Latinx and queer histories.

Guzmán’s research interests span performance studies, Latina and Latino cultural studies, sexual cultures, feminist and queer theory, aesthetics and psychoanalysis

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant program supports writing about contemporary art and aims to ensure that critical writing remains a valued mode of engaging with the visual arts.