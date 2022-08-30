Joyce Newman Giger, professor emerita in the UCLA School of Nursing, has been chosen as a Living Legend by the American Academy of Nursing. She is one of six people selected for the honor.

A pioneer in health equity research, Newman Giger is a former Lulu Wolf Hassenplug Endowed Chair at UCLA and was the first Black nurse appointed as a tenured professor in the school’s history.

Newman Giger is a prolific writer, whose numerous publications on strategies to incorporate culturally appropriate care and model for assessing phenomena relevant to delivering that care have transformed nursing standards. Her research has helped lead the way to investigate social determinants of health, promote health equity, and eliminate racism within the profession.

She is currently a professor at Florida International University College of Nursing and is the former president of the American University of Health Sciences.