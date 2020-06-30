Faculty and staff are invited to attend an online town hall on Wednesday, July 1, from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., to learn more about what steps UCLA is taking to ensure people’s health and safety as campus makes preparations for fall.

The meeting will be hosted by Roger Wakimoto, vice chancellor for research and creative activities, and Ronald Brookmeyer, dean of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. They will be joined by Peter Katona, Michelle Sityar, Nurit Katz and John Bollard.

They will discuss and answer questions about UCLA’s infection control, symptom monitoring, and testing and contact tracing procedures now in effect for everyone working on, living on or returning to campus.

Register here to receive Zoom details. Note: Zoom webinar capacity is limited. If capacity is reached, additional viewers can tune in via YouTube livestream.

Panelists and topics

Peter Katona, clinical professor of medicine in infectious diseases and adjunct professor of public health.

L.A. County key data trajectory

Infection control policies and procedures, including respiratory transmission risk, risk of transmission on objects, safe distancing measures, masks and the need for disinfecting surfaces

Michelle Sityar, director of the UCLA Emergency Operations Center and executive officer of environment, health & safety.

UCLA’s COVID-19 symptom monitoring process

Scope and requirements for the online symptom survey

Symptom monitoring data security

What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Strategies for on-site temperature checks

What UCLA will do in response to learning about COVID-19 cases

Nurit Katz, operations section chief of the emergency operations center, executive officer of facilities management and chief sustainability officer.

Stricter cleaning and disinfecting protocols for COVID-19

John Bollard, interim co-executive director of the UCLA Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center.

Current efforts on campus to contain the spread of COVID-19

UCLA’s plans for a safe return to campus in the fall quarter

Proactive response to symptom monitoring survey, which includes: testing for COVID-19, case investigation and contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine requirements

Presentations will be followed by Q&A. Please submit questions in advance to OVCR@conet.ucla.edu.

A video recording of the town hall will be available for viewing at the UCLA Research and Creative Activities website after the event.