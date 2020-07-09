Faculty and staff are invited to watch a live conversation with Dr. Michael Drake, recently named University of California president, and John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, Friday, July 10, starting at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the livestream here.

The regents announced the appointment of Drake, who most recently served as president of The Ohio State University, on July 7. An ophthalmologist, Drake has had a long and distinguished career in higher education and public service. He spent more than two decades on the faculty of the UCSF School of Medicine, including as the Steven P. Shearing Professor of Ophthalmology. Prior to OSU, Drake’s academic career has been at UC, including as chancellor of UC Irvine from 2005 to 2014, and as the systemwide vice president for health affairs from 2000 to 2005.

Drake’s public service experience includes various roles for the American Medical Association, the National Eye Institute, the Association of American Medical Colleges and multiple commissions on health in the state of California. He has published numerous articles and co-authored six books. Drake is also a member of several national scientific and scholarly societies, and has received various awards for teaching, public service, mentoring and research.