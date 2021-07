The UCLA Center for 17th- & 18th-Century Studies will host an online concert featuring the Dalí Quartet on July 30 at 12 p.m. The Dalí Quartet is known for its signature mix of Latin American, classical and romantic pieces. The program will include compositions by Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga and Felix Mendelssohn.

Following the concert is a live Q&A session with the musicians hosted by the festival’s artistic director, Ambroise Aubrun. This event is free.

