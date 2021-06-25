UCLA’s first Data-Informed Governance conference will be held online on July 7.

The event will bring together peers across public, private and civic sectors to share data-centric solutions for the most critical governing challenges.

The three panel discussions will explore how modern society increasingly deploys data to address equity issues around such diverse topics as housing evictions, air quality and criminal justice reform. The topics will include:

Find out why it is increasingly critical for state and local governments to become technology proficient, using data to inform critical policy decisions.

Register to attend.