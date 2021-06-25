UCLA’s first Data-Informed Governance conference will be held online on July 7.
The event will bring together peers across public, private and civic sectors to share data-centric solutions for the most critical governing challenges.
The three panel discussions will explore how modern society increasingly deploys data to address equity issues around such diverse topics as housing evictions, air quality and criminal justice reform. The topics will include:
- Mitigating evictions with administrative, public and private data resources
- Achieving higher air quality by analyzing the unexpected
- Protecting equity for criminal justice in a world of algorithms, risk scoring and decision support systems
Find out why it is increasingly critical for state and local governments to become technology proficient, using data to inform critical policy decisions.