Stop by the Hammer Museum at UCLA to view “Sum of the Parts: Serial Imagery in Printmaking, 1500 to Now,” featuring prints formally conceived as sets or series by artists. Using printmaking for serial imagery was recognized during the Renaissance period in Europe and continues to be explored by artists today. Selected from the Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts’ collection, the exhibition includes serial formats from pictorial narratives to thematic groupings, iconographic sequences that mark time and place, and structural and conceptual progressions. Works from artists including Albrecht Dürer, Jacques Callot, Wassily Kandinsky, Henri Matisse, Bridget Riley and Zarina are featured.

The exhibition is curated by Naoko Takahatake, director and chief curator at the Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts, with Jennie Waldow, Luce Curatorial Fellow. Admission to the Hammer Museum is free.