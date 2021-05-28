On June 1, the Hammer Museum at UCLA and the African American studies department will jointly present an online discussion of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The conversation will feature Karlos Hill and Hannibal Johnson, who are both experts on the historic event, in which a white mob assaulted residents and destroyed homes and businesses in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Brenda Stevenson, UCLA’s Nickoll Family Professor of History, will moderate the panel, which will discuss the history of Black migration to Oklahoma, the Jim Crow realities of the early 20th century, the facts surrounding the Tulsa massacre and the immediate aftermath.

Hill, associate professor at the University of Oklahoma, is the founder and chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. Johnson is an attorney, author and historian who wrote “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma.”

RSVP for the discussion.