On June 11, the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, the Black Feminism Initiative at UCLA and the UCLA American Indian Studies Center will present a seminar about Black feminism and Indigenous studies to foreground “beautiful experiments” of flight, refusal and rebellion. The seminar will be the closing event of the Sanctuary Spaces: Reworlding Humanism series.

This conversation will feature Aisha Finch, UCLA associate professor of African American studies and gender studies; Kyle Mays, UCLA assistant professor of African American studies, American Indian studies and history; Columbia University’s Saidiya Hartman; and Georgia State University’s Tiffany Lethabo King.

The conversation will be moderated by Sarah Haley, director of the UCLA Center for the Study of Women’s Black Feminism Initiative. Ananya Roy, director of the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, will chair the event.

RSVP for this event.