On June 18, a panel discussion will reflect on what it means to be anti-racist and commemorate Juneteenth, the annual holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Alfred Osborne, UCLA Anderson School of Management’s senior associate dean, will moderate the panel, which will feature Nuvie Ewharekuko, president of the Anderson Student Association; Marc Jones, partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP; Mel Lindsey, founder and managing partner at The Nile Group; and Yolanda Gorman, UCLA senior advisor to the chancellor and chief of staff.

RSVP to the event.