Join the Hammer Museum at UCLA, KCRW and the UCLA Film & Television Archive for Summer Night Cinema — a free public program presented Tuesday nights through the season. Attendees can enjoy after-hours gallery access, drinks and bar bites at Lulu and the film screening. Galleries will be open until the films begin at 7:30 p.m.

The June 21 film “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” is an exploration of the singer-songwriter as seen through the lens of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: the songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a personal touchstone.

The film will include a post-screening Q&A with KCRW’s Chris Douridas and directors Daniel Gellar and Dayna Goldfine. It features never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, performance footage and extremely rare audio recordings, and interviews with Cohen, John Cale, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, Sharon Robinson, Regina Spektor and Rufus Wainwright.



