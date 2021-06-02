This information session will focus on the COVID-19 Multilingual Resource Hub, a searchable collection of online links and materials to help equip our diverse language communities, especially the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, with important information about COVID-19.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities are among the hardest hit during COVID-19, suffering high mortality rates. Educational materials and resources are major tools we can all deploy to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. This session will focus on community-based partnerships and the collective effort to help advance health equity.

This session will focus on resources to help deal with anti-Asian violence, COVID-19–related resources in more than 60 languages, and educational resources to help discuss racism and AAPI experiences, among other topics.

Speakers will include Karen Umemoto, director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center; May Wang, professor in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health; and Daniel Kim, programmer of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center.

Register to attend.