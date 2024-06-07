Stop by the Hammer Museum at UCLA to check out four new exhibitions, including “Refashioning: CFGNY & Wataru Tominaga,” which presents two project spaces from transdisciplinary artists and fashion designers Concept Foreign Garments New York and Wataru Tominaga. Featuring garments, accessories and textile works, the exhibition examines how the two artists — one based in New York, the other in Tokyo — challenge preconceived notions of gender and identity, as well as what they describe as “vaguely Asian” aesthetics.

The other three exhibitions are: “David Medalla: In Conversation with the Cosmos”; “Houseguest: Mute Flesh”; and “Hammer Projects: Jordan Strafer.”