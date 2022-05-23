Justin Caram, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has been selected among 18 honorees nationwide as a recipient of the 2022 Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, which supports the research and teaching careers of talented young faculty in the chemical sciences.

Caram will receive a research grant of $100,000, which will support his work on “Materials which Explore the Extremes of Excitonic Photophysics.”

Caram’s expertise includes biophysics, materials, nanoscience and bioenergy and the environment. His research leverages the detection, sorting and timing of individual photons to unravel complex chemical processes and energy flow in nanomaterial and biological systems.

Since joining UCLA’s faculty in 2017, Caram has developed a world-class research program focused on developing new spectroscopies and materials with a focus on addressing fundamental questions in chemical photophysics. Last year, he was named a Cottrell Scholar for the quality and innovation of his research program and his academic leadership skills. He has also received an National Science Foundation career award to explore novel nanocrystal materials for infrared imaging and applications.