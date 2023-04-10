Justin Caram, assistant professor of chemistry at the UCLA College, is a recipient of the 2023 Journal of PhysicalChemistry and PHYS Division Leadership Awards. He is one of three professors chosen for the awards, which honor investigators researching areas related to each of the journal’s sections — The Journal of Physical Chemistry A, The Journal of Physical Chemistry B and The Journal of Physical Chemistry C.

Caram was selected for The Journal of Physical Chemistry C, which focuses on energy, materials and catalysis. His fields of expertise include biophysics, materials, nanoscience, and bioenergy and the environment. The journal is a publication of the American Chemical Society; the awards will be presented in San Francisco in August at the society’s Fall 2023 meeting, where the winners will be invited to speak.

Other honors Caram has received include the Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, the AXS Glenn Seabord Award and a Faculty Early Career Development Award from the National Science Foundation. He was named a Cottrell Scholar in 2021.

Read the full story about Caram’s award on the chemistry department’s website.