Kang Wang, a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been named a National Academy of Inventors fellow. He is being honored for the many inventions he has patented during his career.

Wang, also the Raytheon Company Professor of Electrical Engineering, leads the Device Research Laboratory and co-directs the Center of Quantum Science and Engineering. His primary research focuses on quantum matters, information and technologies, semiconductors, and nanoelectronics and spintronics.

The professor, who holds faculty appointments in materials science and engineering as well as physics and astronomy, is a fellow of the American Physical Society and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He is also a Guggenheim Fellow and a member of Academia Sinica in Taiwan.

Read the full story about Wang’s fellowship on the engineering school’s website.