Dr. Katherine Chen, who is working toward a doctorate at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has received the Society of General Internal Medicine’s 2022 Mack Lipkin, Sr. Award for best scientific presentation by a trainee for her work on the impact of housing costs on renters’ health.

“We know that staying in unaffordable housing is clearly linked to adverse health outcomes, health behaviors, and health care use; and we also know that formal evictions —the majority of which are due to unpaid rent — also contribute to worse health outcomes,” said Chen, who earned her M.D. from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and holds a primary care research fellowship in the department of medicine.

Chen’s research has been published in the official journal of the Society of General Internal Medicine, and she presented work from a follow-up study at the society’s annual meeting in April. Her talk, “Cost-Related Residential Moves Are Associated With Adverse Health Outcomes and Behaviors Among California’s Renters,” was one of three winning presentations selected from the 12 finalists honored at the conference.

Read the full news release on the Fielding School website.