The Chinese Academy of Sciences has elected Kendall Houk, the UCLA Saul Winstein Distinguished Research Professor in Organic Chemistry, as a foreign member of the academy in recognition of his scientific achievements and contributions to promoting the development of science and technology in China.

Houk is among 25 foreign academicians elected this year. The academy, which is one of China’s top academic institutions, elects new academicians and foreign members biennially. Election to the academy is one of the highest honors that China bestows on a citizen of a foreign country.

Chinese chemists have regularly collaborated with Houk and have been critical parts of his research group over the last 40 years. Houk is known for having pioneered the use of computer calculations and simulations to study organic chemistry and to predict chemical reactivity that will have important applications in industry and in therapies for fighting disease. He has been recognized around the world for the impact of his scientific discoveries.