An opera by Dr. Kenneth Wells, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, received one of two special jury courage awards at the Awareness Film Festival in Los Angeles. A filmed performance of the opera, “Veteran Journeys,” was screened at the event Oct. 30 and 31.

“Veteran Journeys” was recognized for highlighting the courage of veterans and those who serve them.

Wells has spent years working with veterans in Los Angeles as a clinician and a researcher. “Veteran Journeys” is his third opera touching on mental health themes.

Wells is also a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

