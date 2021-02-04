Kimberly Clausing, the Eric M. Zolt Professor of Tax Law and Policy, has joined the Biden administration as a deputy assistant secretary at the Treasury Department.

She will focus on tax analysis and policy, lead the Office of Tax Analysis and work to further tax policy development. Her efforts under the leadership of Janet Yellen — the first woman to serve as secretary of the treasury — are expected to include promoting recovery and relief during the pandemic, addressing climate change and working to address societal inequities.

Clausing joined UCLA School of Law in January and teaches U.S. international taxation. Her research studies the taxation of multinational firms, examining how government decisions and corporate behavior interplay in an increasingly global world economy. She has published numerous articles in this area, and she wrote the book “Open: The Progressive Case for Free Trade, Immigration, and Global Capital” (Harvard University Press, 2019).

Clausing’s rich national policymaking experience includes economic policy research with the International Monetary Fund, the Hamilton Project, the Brookings Institution and the Tax Policy Center. She is a nonresident senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and has testified before both the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Committee on Finance.