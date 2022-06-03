Dr. Kimberly Gregory, a professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, is being honored by the American College for Obstetricians and Gynecologists with the Luella Klein Lifetime Achievement Award. She is being recognized for her lifelong dedication to maternal care and women’s health, along with her commitment to patient safety and satisfaction.

The American College for Obstetricians and Gynecologists is the nation’s leading membership organization for obstetrician-gynecologists and works toward equity and improving women’s health care globally. This is Gregory’s fourth time being honored by the group. She previously received the Mentor Award in 2011 for her guidance to young physicians.

Gregory, an alumna of the Charles Drew/UCLA Medical Education Program, has been teaching at UCLA since 1996. She is also director of maternal-fetal medicine and vice chair of women’s healthcare quality and performance improvement in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Her research focuses on health services, obstetrical health care resource utilization, cesarean section rates, and maternal quality care.