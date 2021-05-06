UCLA Recreation will reopen the Kinross Recreation Center on May 17. Due to limited capacity, the center will only be available to registered UCLA graduate students, faculty and staff, and emeriti/retirees. If you’re in one of these membership categories, you can register for a Return to Rec Membership to access the Kinross Recreation Center and UCLA Recreation’s other open facilities.

In order to access the center, reservations must be made ahead of time through the bookings feature of the UCLA Rec website.

Visit the Return to Rec webpage to learn more about membership, bookings and policies. In the weeks to come, the Kinross Recreation Center’s website will feature updates regarding policies and hours of operation.

Facilities that are currently open include:

· Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Amphitheater Lawn and Tennis Courts

· Park Pool and Family Pool

· Drake Stadium Fitness Zones

· Marina Aquatic Center