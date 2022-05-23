Kristen Choi, assistant professor of nursing at the UCLA School of Nursing, is one of 12 people who has been chosen for UC Davis Health’s Betty Irene Moore fellowship.

The program, which is in its third year and funded by a $37.5 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, recognizes early- to mid-career nursing scholars with a high potential to accelerate leadership in nursing research, practice, education, policy and entrepreneurship.

As part of the three-year program, fellows receive $450,000 to conduct a project or study with the potential to address a gap in knowledge, meet a vital need, alter care delivery or design a new solution to advance health. Choi, who is also an assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, will focus on access to mental health care for LGBTQ youth in the United States. In her project, she will also explore the potential for leveraging telehealth to address unmet mental health needs in this population.

“Dr. Choi is an exceptional nurse educator and scientist who continues to work to push health care forward,” said Lin Zhan, dean of the UCLA School of Nursing.