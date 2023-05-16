Kristopher Kersey, assistant professor of arts of Japan in the UCLA Department of Art History, has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Millard Meiss Publication Grant for his book, “Facing Images: Problems of Modernity in Japanese Art.”

The College Art Association of America awards grants biannually through the Millard Meiss Publication Fund to support book-length manuscripts on the history of art, visual studies and related subjects that have been accepted by a publisher on their merits but need a subsidy to be published in the most desirable form. Kersey’s book, now awaiting publication, presents a critique of global modernity through a focus on montage, interface theory, collage and semiotics in the secular and Buddhist manuscripts of 12th-century Japan.

Kersey will serve as the William Andrews Clarke Professor at the UCLA Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies for the 2023-2024 cycle. He was a 2022 recipient of the International Fellowship Program of the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, as well as a Getty Scholar residential scholar in 2021.