Dr. Kymora Scotland, assistant professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been honored with the 2023 AUA Rising Stars in Urology Research Award.

Scotland was recognized by the American Urological Association and the Urology Care Foundation for her research proposal, “Elucidating the Role of Biofilm-Forming Bacteria in Nephrolithiasis.” Her project aims to determine the influence of bacteria on the growth of calcium-based kidney stones, identifying their significance in kidney stone disease.

With over 35 million Americans affected annually, kidney stone disease persists as a significant health concern. Scotland seeks to provide valuable insights that are critical for developing future strategies in the treatment of kidney stone disease.

The AUA award is a highly competitive grant given to one individual in the country each year. Dr. A. Lenore Ackerman, associate professor of urology at the Geffen School of Medicine, was honored with the 2021 AUA Rising Stars Award in Urology Research.