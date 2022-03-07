Dr. Kymora Scotland, an assistant professor of urology in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was named Young Urologist of the Year for 2022 by the American Urological Association. The award recognizes association members for their efforts in the development of fellow early career urologists.

Scotland, who is conducting research on kidney stones, has mentored high school and medical students, residents and fellows. As the director of resident outreach for the R. Frank Jones Urological Society, she has developed a mentoring program with the society and UCLA to help support residents of color.