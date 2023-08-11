Dr. Kymora Scotland, assistant professor of urology, director of endourology research and associate director of the Endourology Fellowship Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was awarded a 2023 Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Grant to provide urologic screening events in South Los Angeles.

Scotland’s clinical expertise is in kidney stone treatment and benign prostatic hyperplasia management; her current research focuses on understanding kidney stone pathogenesis and the role of bacteria in this process. Her long-term goal is to identify therapeutic targets that will improve stone management to help enhance quality of life for the rising percentage of the population with the disease.

“Early screening is key to prostate cancer treatment, and discussion of diseases such as kidney stones, incontinence and erectile dysfunction can have a striking effect on quality of life for those suffering with these conditions,” Scotland said. “I hope to use these screening events as a way to educate the population and provide them with the tools they need to obtain the appropriate care.”