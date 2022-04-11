Lara Cushing, an assistant professor in the environmental health sciences department at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, was named to the Biomonitoring California Scientific Guidance Panel. The panel, part of the California Environmental Contaminant Monitoring Program, oversees the state’s efforts to monitor chemical exposure.

Biomonitoring measures the levels of chemicals in the human body from sources such as air, soil, water and food, and can give insight into the biological effects of toxic and hazardous chemicals. It can help determine whether chemical phaseouts and pollution prevention efforts have reduced exposure and identify emerging chemicals of concern, according to Cushing, who holds the Jonathan and Karin Fielding Presidential Chair in Health Equity.

Cushing has been studying environmental health risks in California since 2015, including the impact of sea level rise on contaminated industrial sites and access to safe drinking water. She is a faculty affiliate with the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions.

