Lara Ray, UCLA professor of psychology, has been named president-elect of the Research Society on Alcoholism. She will serve a one-year term as president-elect (June 2021–22) followed by a one-year term as president (June 2022–23).

Ray studies the etiology and treatment of substance use disorders, particularly alcohol use disorder. Her research focuses on the integration of clinical psychology, pharmacology and neuroscience, and she is interested in employing experimental psychopathology designs to answer questions about mechanisms of risk and of treatment response for substance use disorders.

Established in 1976, the Research Society on Alcoholism assists and encourages the application of research to solve problems related to alcoholism. Today, the society is comprised of more than 2,000 members from a host of interdisciplinary backgrounds, including neuroscience, medicine, public health and psychology.