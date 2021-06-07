Lauren Lee McCarthy, associate professor of design media arts at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, and lecturer Claire Kearney-Volpe have received the Teach Access Curriculum Development Grant for their fall 2021 course about design, disability and the web. The $5,000 grant will be used to develop modules, presentations, exercises and curriculum enhancements that introduce the fundamental concepts and skills of accessible design and development.

McCarthy is a 2020 Sundance New Frontier Story Lab Fellow, 2020 Eyebeam Rapid Response Fellow and a 2019 Creative Capital Grantee. Her work has been exhibited at the Barbican Centre, Fotomuseum Winterthur, Haus der elektronischen Künste, SIGGRAPH, Onassis Cultural Center, IDFA DocLab, Science Gallery Dublin, Seoul Museum of Art and the Japan Media Arts Festival. McCarthy examines social relationships in the midst of surveillance, automation and algorithmic living.

Kearney-Volpe is an art therapist, designer and researcher. Her work centers on participatory design, disability, human computer interaction, and the accessibility of code languages and code pedagogy.

The Teach Access grants are awarded to classroom-based courses that have the largest impact, the strongest outreach plans and clearly laid out evaluation plans.