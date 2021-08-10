Lauren Ng, assistant professor of clinical psychology in the UCLA College, has received an outstanding contribution to trauma psychology by an early career psychologist award from the American Psychological Association. The award recognizes psychologists who have shown outstanding achievement in or who have made major contributions to the field.

Ng’s research develops interventions that address barriers to care for diverse communities affected by trauma both in the United States and internationally. She is also director of the Treatment and Research for the Underserved with Stress and Trauma lab, also known as the TRUST lab, which improves access to and quality of care for diverse, low-resource and underserved populations affected by traumatic and stressful events.

The award is sponsored by the association’s trauma psychology division, which was established in 2006 by researchers, clinicians, educators and public policy experts with an interest in the psychological effects of trauma.