Lauren Ng, an assistant professor in the UCLA Department of Psychology, will receive the 2022 International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies Award for Excellence in Trauma Services for the Underserved: Policy, Advocacy, Research and Clinical in November at the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta.

Ng, a clinical psychologist, directs the Treatment and Research for the Underserved with Stress and Trauma, or TRUST, lab at UCLA. Her research focuses on developing, adapting and implementing evidence-based, usable and sustainable post-traumatic stress disorder interventions for underserved minority communities in the U.S. and low- and middle-income countries.

She is studying marginalized communities such as sexual minority refugees and asylum seekers or individuals with comorbid PTSD and serious mental illness — who are the most underserved and underrepresented in research and clinical care. Ng’s goal is to develop PTSD interventions that address barriers to appropriate care for diverse communities that have been previously overlooked.