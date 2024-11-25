Lena Pernas, an assistant professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been awarded a Packard Fellowship for Science and Engineering by the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. She is among 20 early career scientists from colleges and universities across the country who will each receive $875,000 over five years to pursue their research interests.

Pernas’ research focuses on how organellar function and metabolism are rewired to counteract pathogens — to ultimately understand the way metabolism influences how infection leads to disease and disorders.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation,” Pernas said. “This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of my lab members, without whom this would not have been possible. I’m excited about the research opportunities this support will provide.”

The Packard Fellowship for Science and Engineering provides flexibility to recipients through unrestricted funds that can be used in any way the Fellows choose, including paying for necessities like child care. Since its inception, the Packard Foundation has awarded nearly $500 million to support 715 scientists and engineers from 55 universities.