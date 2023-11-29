Dr. Lillian Gelberg, professor of family medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received the Maurice Wood Award for Lifetime Contribution to Primary Care Research from the North American Primary Care Research Group.

Gelberg received the honor Nov. 2 at the organization’s annual meeting in San Francisco. She was recognized for her work’s influence on the discipline, publications and leadership among researchers in her field and for her mentoring of other primary care researchers. Scientists from all nations — working in all professional fields and scientific disciplines —are eligible for the Maurice Wood Award.

Among Gelberg’s achievements are her pioneering research on health disparities, including work that helps people who are experiencing homelessness, as well as her efforts to integrate behavioral health into primary care, such as patient-centered approaches to address overweight/obesity and prevent substance use disorders in low-income patients of federally qualified health centers.