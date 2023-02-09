The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs has been awarded a $3 million grant from the California Department of Health Care Access and Information to help train more social workers and increase state residents’ access to behavioral services.

The award will allow the Luskin School to add 25 students to its master of social welfare program each year, beginning in the fall of 2024. Total enrollment in the program will eventually reach 250, and the funds will be used to provide stipends to students and hire faculty, lecturers and staff to accommodate the growing numbers, according to Laura Abrams, professor of social welfare and department chair.

UCLA is one of 23 California campuses to receive an award through the state’s $59.4 million grant program, which was launched to grow the ranks of social workers who play a key role in the emotional well-being of the state’s residents. The grant program aims to increase access to services for mental health, substance abuse and other behavioral health concerns.