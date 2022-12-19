M.C. Frank Chang, the Wintek Professor of Electrical Engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been awarded the 2023 James Clerk Maxwell Medal. The award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and the Royal Society of Edinburgh recognizes individuals making an “impact on technology, society and the engineering profession.”

The distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering also leads the high speed electronics laboratory at UCLA, which focuses on high-speed semiconductor devices and integrated circuits for digital, analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and terahertz system-on-chip applications. Many smartphones use the heterojunction bipolar transistor technology Chang developed to meet the required power and efficiency specifications.

Earlier this year, Chang was selected as a member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts in technical and environmental sciences. He is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering, Academia Sinica and the National Academy of Inventors.

Read the full story about Chang's award at the engineering school's website.