Mackenzie Day, an assistant professor in the UCLA Department of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences, has received an award from the National Science Foundation CAREER program to support her long-term research studies of dune field evolution.

The award includes funding to develop an open source library of virtual field trips, which students and teachers can view using virtual reality headsets. These virtual field trips will provide a 360-degree, three-dimensional experience of conducting field research, and this technology will enhance high-impact field experiences in geoscience teaching.

Day’s expertise includes the formation and preservation of dunes on Earth and Mars.