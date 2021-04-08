“Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” the fifth iteration of the Hammer Museum at UCLA’s acclaimed biennial exhibition, will be on display April 17 through Aug. 1. The exhibition will offer complementary presentations at both the Hammer and The Huntington.

Works by 30 Los Angeles–based artists are presented at both institutions — two versions that make up the whole. The exhibition features new installations, videos, films, sculptures, performances and paintings, many commissioned specifically for the exhibition.

Advance reservations are required and free. Reservations are made available every other Tuesday. Members and visitors to the Hammer will receive passes to make free, advance reservations for The Huntington. Reserve your tickets here.