In dialogue with the exhibition “Hammer Projects: Ja’Tovia Gary,” the Hammer Museum will present a screening of short films that situate Gary’s work in the context of Black women’s experimental films across a 25-year period.

By gathering videos, photos, sound clips and printed media, these filmmakers give an account of what gendered blackness feels like in North America and the United Kingdom. The film program includes:

“Giverny I (Négresse Impériale)” by Gary

“Intro to Cultural Skit-Zo-Frenia” by Jamika Ajalon

“Sapphire and the Slave Girl” by Leah Gilliam

“Be Sarah” and “Imitation” by Zoë Charlton

“An Excavation of Us” by Shirley Bruno

“Fucked Like a Star” by Stefani Saintonge

The event, titled “Intertextuality: Performance/Subjectivity in Experimental Shorts,” will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammer Museum. Artist and scholar Ayanna Dozier, will also join Gary for a post-screening discussion and Q&A.

The exhibition will features Gary’s “The Giverny Suite,” which is a multi-textured cinematic poem that meditates on the safety and bodily autonomy of Black women. She unleashes an arsenal of techniques and materials, including direct animation on archival 16mm film, woman-on-the-street interviews and montage editing, to explore the creative virtuosity of Black femme performance figures while interrogating the histories of those bodies as spaces of forced labor and commodified production.

Gary, artist and filmmaker, seeks to liberate the distorted histories through which black life is often viewed while fleshing out nuanced and multivalent black inferiority. Her films include “The Giverny Suite,” “The Giverny Document,” and “An Ecstatic Experience.”

Free tickets are required and available at the box office one hour before the program. They are first come, first served.