Over the last two decades, some scholars have used feminist perspectives to explore the history of the book. Their work has revealed the centrality of female printers, publishers and readers to the past and present of material texts, fundamentally altering our understanding of the relationship between gender and bibliography.

Those interested in learning more about these things should attend the “Feminist Bibliographies” conference, which will be held on Monday, Mar. 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Main Conference Room in the Charles E. Young Research Library.

During the conference, scholars will introduce feminist approaches to the study of the book. Their talks will show how feminist approaches open new avenues for inquiry and undermine popular assumptions about books and their readers.

Scholars include Tia Blassingame, assistant professor of arts at Scripps College, Kate Ozment, assistant professor of English literature at Cal Poly Pomona, and Sarah Werner, book historian.

