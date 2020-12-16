Dr. Marc Hayashi, health sciences assistant clinical professor and vice chair of the section of restorative dentistry, has been appointed the inaugural holder of the Alumni and Friends Presidential Endowed Chair at the UCLA School of Dentistry, which became effective in October.

The endowed chair — the 10th at the dental school — was the leading campaign of UCLA Dentistry’s 50th anniversary celebration, which culminated in 2015 under the leadership of the former dean, Dr. No-Hee Park. The chair, which is meant to recruit and retain junior faculty, was made possible thanks to the generosity of more than 40 donors, including past alumni and private individuals. The total contributions were matched by the Presidential Match for Endowed Chairs program, which was established by Janet Napolitano, former president of the University of California.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed as the inaugural holder of the Alumni and Friends Presidential Endowed Chair at UCLA,” Hayashi said. “This endowment will allow me to continue building upon my prior achievements and help elevate my service to the school. I want to give thanks to the many talented and caring individuals at UCLA who have helped grow and shape my career. I would not be here without their support.”

In 2016, Hayashi became a full-time faculty member in UCLA Dentistry’s section of restorative dentistry, after serving as a lecturer for three years. As vice chair of the section of restorative dentistry, he leads 130-plus faculty members, who teach more than 1,200 hours per year with everyday clinic coverage.

At the end of 2019, he earned an executive master of business administration degree through the university’s faculty development program.

Hayashi earned his doctor of dental medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 2009, graduating No. 1 in his class. He has two postgraduate certificates, both in general practice residency: one from Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center in 2010 and the other from Sepulveda VA Medical Center in 2011.